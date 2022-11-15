This election has all the signs of how the Dems lied and cheated in the 2020 election to get Biden in office.
Why are some states taking until some time in December to get all the ballots counted? Florida had more ballots to count and got them all counted on Tuesday — “Election Day.” Could it be the Dems can’t count or is there some cheating going on?
Pennsylvania was sued by Judicial Watch to clean up their voting roles because our state had the most corrupt, cheating voting in the U.S. Remember the truck carrying ballots was dropped off in Pennsylvania and was never seen after that? Could that have been ballots voting for Trump? Seems rather odd that Pennsylvania went blue.
Not one of these Dems are good for our state. It won’t be an improvement over Wolf and his crew. Fetterman knows nothing, Shapiro is another snake in the grass. People that voted for them will regret it when this nation becomes Communist.
Do you think you are siding with the Devil and that God doesn’t see this? The Democratic Party is anti-Christianity, anti-American, for abortion, killing babies, transgenders, WOKE, same sex marriage, and for teaching this in schools.
I read where Biden is sending millions of dollars of arms to Ukraine. Also sending $1.1 billion to Afghanistan. I thought Al Qaeda was our enemy? I’m glad the judge ruled against the paying of college loans. Some were interviewed about how to use the money and they said they would use it to go on vacation and to gamble. That’s what the Dems did with COVID money. Bought golf courses, went on vacations, etc. I guess they deserved it as hard as they work to get Trump.
The news media thinks Fetterman would be a good choice for president. Another puppet. Why would you vote blue with crime so bad in Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Chicago, Portland, New York — all liberal states?
Beware, the Lord is coming!
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg