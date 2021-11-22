The NFL will reportedly review an apparent punch by Cameron Heyward during Sunday night’s game in Los Angeles, and the Pittsburgh Steelers defensive captain could face a fine for his actions.
The NFL Network reported that the league office will not suspend Heyward for what appeared to be a punch to the gut of Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert during the fourth quarter of the wild 41-37 Chargers win. But a fine is on the table for the play in which Heyward was penalized for unnecessary roughness after tackling Herbert at the end of a long run.
“To be honest, I was running after the ball, and I caught my hand under, so when I was trying to get back up, I couldn’t get up, and I fell back on him,” Heyward told reporters after the game. “I know it looks terrible, (but) there was nothing malicious behind it. I don’t think I was trying to punch him, but I know it looks worse than it is in slow motion.
“I’m sorry if I did anything to offend anybody. I wish I had said more to Justin after, but there was nothing behind it.”
The Chargers scored on the next play to take a two-touchdown lead with 8 minutes, 48 seconds to play, although the Steelers staged a furious comeback to take the lead before a late Los Angeles touchdown proved the difference.
The NBC television broadcast indicated the flag for Heyward was because of an exchange Heyward had with L.A. receiver Joshua Palmer, who appeared to be trying to get Heyward off of Herbert.
Herbert told reporters after the game that he did not consider what Heyward did to be “a dirty hit.”
“He’s a tough player. Football is an emotional game,” Herbert said. “Whatever happened, happened in the game. We’ll shake hands and say, ‘Good game,’ after the game.”
Chargers coach Brandon Staley, though, seemed to take more exception to Heyward’s actions.
“I think that the truth will express itself from the video,” Staley told reporters.
An 11-year veteran, Heyward was the Steelers’ 2018 nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award that honors a player’s volunteer and charity work, as well as his excellence on the field. The only known time Heyward has been disciplined by the league office was for wearing unauthorized eye black that honored his late father during a 2015 game.
Heyward is the son of former Pitt star and NFL running back Craig “Ironhead” Heyward.