(The Center Square) – As Gov. Josh Shapiro advocates for more money to flow to career and technical education, a new report highlights that Pennsylvania trails behind the national average.
The report, published by the Keystone Research Center and the Pennsylvania Budget and Policy Center, noted that neighboring states have triple the high school enrollment in CTE programs compared to Pennsylvania’s 6.4%.
To change that, advocates want to see a $230 million funding boost to steer students toward a different kind of career success.
“Data shows that students with exposure to CTE are more likely to graduate from high school, gain employment, and earn higher wages,” Donna Cooper, report co-author and executive director of Children First, said in a press release. “Additionally, these students are just as likely to pursue two-year and four-year degrees than their non-CTE peers, and those who benefit from CTE the most are the ones who are most in need–boys and students from low-income households.”
The reason why Pennsylvania lags behind in its CTE funding, the report argues, is due to the reliance on local funding. State and federal sources only provide about 12% of the money for CTE programs. The “underfunded and decentralized” nature of CTE and dual enrollment “undermine the Commonwealth’s economic potential and the future of its students,” the report argues.
To create a more robust system for career and technical education in Pennsylvania, the report recommends a broad $200 million increase for CTE funding, as well as $11 million for equipment; $10 million for grants to spur dual enrollment; $8 million for business- or labor-led partnerships; and $1 million for start-up costs for pre-apprenticeship programs.
The report also recommends the creation of a statewide group to support CTE and dual enrollment, similar to the approach in Illinois.
In his budget address, Gov. Shapiro talked of increasing funding for vocational education, but did not cite a specific number, as The Center Square previously reported.
“My administration has a comprehensive plan to invest in apprenticeship programs, expand vo-tech, and bring career and technical education back into our classrooms,” Shapiro said. “We can connect the dots between our schools, our trade unions, our companies, and the public sector. We can create a pipeline from the classroom to the workforce and give Pennsylvanians the tools they need to succeed.”
Nationally, about 11 million students participated in CTE programs in 2019-20, according to the Government Accountability Office. However, it also found that barriers to CTE programs include negative perceptions and limited data on outcomes. Students can also struggle to participate due to financial costs, transportation issues, and language barriers.
Recent federal spending increases for CTE expansion have been called “modest yet critical” by advocates.