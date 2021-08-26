Clearfield 34, DuBois 21; Union/A-C Valley 19, Brockway 15; Brookville 37, Bradford 12; Elk Co. Catholic 21, Bucktail 14; Central Clarion 28, Punxsutawney 12; Redbank Valley 42, Keystone 12; Everett 15, Curwensville 14

Recommended for you

Trending Food Videos