Karns City 28, DuBois 20; Brockway 45, Kane 21; Central Clarion 27, Brookville 13; St. Marys 30, Moniteau 7; Ridgway 21, Port Allegany 20; Punxsutawney 35, Bradford 12; Juniata 14, Clearfield 7; Curwensville 34, Meyersdale 7; Redbank Valley 45, Smethport 7; Otto-Eldred 7, Elk Co. Catholic 6

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos