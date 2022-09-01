DuBois 35, Brockway 21; Tyrone 35, Brookville 13; St. Marys 35, Ridgway 14; Punxsutawney 21, Kane 14; Moniteau 21, Elk Co. Catholic 13; Clearfield 21, Bald Eagle Area 13; Redbank Valley 28, Karns City 15; Juniata Valley 21, Curwensville 14

