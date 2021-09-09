St. Marys 28, DuBois 14; Keystone 35, Brockway 30; Brookville 35, Punxsutawney 7; Redbank Valley 58, Elk County Catholic 6; Ridgway 49, Moniteau 7; Clearfield 35, Penns Valley 14; Curwensville 28, Meyersdale 20

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos