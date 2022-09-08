Clearfield 14, DuBois 13; Brockway 34, Coudersport 14; Brookville 21, Keystone 15; St. Marys 37, Kane 20; Karns City 20, Ridgway 6; Redbank Valley 28, Punxsutawney 14; Elk County Catholic 35, Bucktail 6; Bellwood-Antis 28, Curwensville 26
Rhoades Week 3 picks
Chris Wechtenhiser
