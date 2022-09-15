DuBois 39, Bradford 7; Brockway 38, Union/A-C Valley 20; Brookville 28, Moniteau 17; St. Marys 27, Karns City 14; Ridgway 14, Kane 7; Central Clarion 28, Punxsutawney 21; Clearfield 38, Philipsburg-Osceola 12; Elk County Catholic 39, Sheffield 6; Redbank Valley 28, Keystone 20; Curwensville 24, Southern Huntingdon 13

