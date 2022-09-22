DuBois 21, Brookville 13; St. Marys 34, Punxsutawney 14; Clearfield 22, Penns Valley 21; Redbank Valley 40, Ridgway 7; Elk County Catholic 35, Otto-Eldred 30; Curwensville 38, Everett 12; Port Allegany 45, Brockway 37

