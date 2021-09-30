DuBois 27, Bradford 13; Brockway 42, Otto-Eldred 20; Brookville 27, Moniteau 23; Karns City 32, St. Marys 20; Cameron County 21, Elk County Catholic 0; Clearfield 38, Philipsburg-Osceola 13; Ridgway 28, Punxsutawney 7; Redbank Valley 20, Smethport 14; Bellwood-Antis 21, Curwensville 10
Rhoades' Week 5 picks
Chris Wechtenhiser
