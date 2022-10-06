DuBois 21, St. Marys 19; Brockway 22, Keystone 18; Brookville 35, Bradford 7; Ridgway 27, Smethport 13; Karns City 27, Punxsutawney 21; Clearfield 40, Tyrone 21; Elk County Catholic 29, Bucktail 13; Redbank Valley 39, Kane 15; Curwensville 21, Moshannon Valley 14
agate
Rhoades Week 7 Picks
Chris Wechtenhiser
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Trending Food Videos
Latest e-Edition
- Already a subscriber? Click the image to view the latest e-edition.
- Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
Mobile App
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
-
Two DuBois men facing robbery, assault charges
-
Calico Cat Cafe bringing coffee and cats to Brookville
-
Sandy Twp. OKs subdivision plans for DuBois Mall property, proposed personal care home
-
ALDI debuts fresh layout with DuBois store
-
Two in DuBois charged with felony child endangerment
-
Pediatric dental practice coming to New Bethlehem
-
Philipsburg native follows passion, opens nail salon
-
DuBois magistrate roundup
-
Redbank board names new member
-
Chucks blank Beavers on Homecoming night
Trending Recipes
Find a local business
Featured Jobs
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.