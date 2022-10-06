DuBois 21, St. Marys 19; Brockway 22, Keystone 18; Brookville 35, Bradford 7; Ridgway 27, Smethport 13; Karns City 27, Punxsutawney 21; Clearfield 40, Tyrone 21; Elk County Catholic 29, Bucktail 13; Redbank Valley 39, Kane 15; Curwensville 21, Moshannon Valley 14

