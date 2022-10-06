Du Bois, PA (15801)

Today

Showers in the morning, then cloudy in the afternoon. Much cooler. High around 55F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 37F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.