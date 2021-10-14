DuBois 37, Punxsutawney 13; Brockway 40, Port Allegany 34; Brookville 28, Kane 14; St. Marys 41, Moniteau 13; Karns City 34, Ridgway 14; Clearfield 40, Huntingdon 13; Redbank Valley 39, Coudersport 7; Curwensville 17, Southern Huntingdon 14; Elk Co. Catholic 30, Sheffield 6

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos