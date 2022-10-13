Central Clarion 30, DuBois 20; Brockway 28, Ridgway 21; Brookville 21, Karns City 20; St Marys 42, Bradford 6; Punxsutawney 28, Moniteau 12; Clearfield 40, Bellefonte 13; Elk County Catholic 27, Cameron County 13; Redbank Valley 32, Port Allegany 26; Curwensville 29, Conemaugh Valley 7

