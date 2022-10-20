DuBois 28, Moniteau 7; Redbank Valley 28, Brockway 20; Central Clarion 27, St. Marys 21; Clearfield 30, Central Mountain 14; Union/ACV 21, Ridgway 19; Mount Union 33, Curwensville 20; Elk County Catholic 37, Sheffield 14

