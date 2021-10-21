DuBois 20, Central Clarion 14; Brockway 39, Bucktail 6; Brookville 27, Ridgway 14; St. Marys 35, Kane 15; Keystone 40, Elk County Catholic 6; Clearfield 35, Bellefonte 0; Moniteau 14, Punxsutawney 13; Redbank Valley 20, Union/ACV 12; Curwensville 14, Moshannon Valley 7

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos