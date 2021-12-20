Richard A. “Dick” Adams, 85, of Rimersburg, passed away Friday, December 17, 2021 at McKinley Heath Center in Brookville.
Born February 20, 1936 in Oak Ridge, Armstrong County, he was the son of Melvin and Ruth (Miller) Adams.
He was a graduate of Redbank High School and California University of Pennsylvania where he received his bachelor’s degree in Industrial Arts.
Mr. Adams honorably served with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and was a member of VFW Post No. 7132 and the American Legion Post No. 454 where he participated in the Honor Guard.
He was a member of the Rimersburg United Methodist Church and served as a trustee, a Sunday school teacher and a King’s Kids volunteer.
Mr. Adams was an industrial arts teacher for Union High School for 35 years, retiring in 1991. During those years he was also a jr. high football coach, track coach and referee for football and basketball games.
He enjoyed woodworking and made many birdhouses, rocking horses and porch swings for friends and family over the years.
Mr. Adams also enjoyed golfing and fishing. He was the most proud of his eight grandchildren and all of their accomplishments. He was the biggest fan of their academic and athletic endeavors.
His memory will be cherished by his wife, Betty C. (Stitt) Adams, whom he married on February 24, 1961; two sons, Douglas E. Adams and wife, Leah, of Sligo, and Greg A. Adams and wife, Deb, of Honesdale; a daughter, Sherri L. Verbeke and husband, David, of Harleysville; eight grandchildren, Cameron Adams and wife, Courtney, Bethany Cadez and husband Jake, Taylor Adams, Owen Adams, Austin Adams, Maddie Verna and husband, Jason, Quinn Verbeke and Abbie Verbeke; and three great-grandchildren, Sidney, Hunter and Harper Adams.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Jim Adams.
Funeral services were held privately.
Interment was held in Rimersburg Cemetery where military honors were conducted by the American Legion Post No. 454 and the VFW Post No. 7132.
Memorial contributions may be made in Richard’s name to: VNA Clarion Forest Adult Daycare, 271 Perkins Road, Clarion, PA 16214.
