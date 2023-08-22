Weather Alert

...STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT CLEARFIELD...SOMERSET AND CAMBRIA COUNTIES THROUGH 315 AM EDT... At 211 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Brookville to near Homer City to Greensburg. Movement was southeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Johnstown, DuBois, Somerset, Clearfield, Westmont, Windber, Ebensburg, Belmont, Nanty-Glo, Portage, Sandy, Northern Cambria, Woodland, Curwensville, Geistown, Southmont, Meyersdale, Berlin, Patton and Cresson. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH