Richard Edward “Rick” Boozer, 64, of Mayport, passed away suddenly on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Penn Highlands Brookville Hospital.
Born January 9, 1959 in Clarion, he was the son of the late Charles A. and Violet P. (Nolf) Boozer.
He was married to Beth A. (Myers) Boozer. She survives.
Mr. Boozer was employed by SMI in Clarion.
Survivors include a daughter, Dakota Boozer of Mayport; seven step-children, Christi Fetzer of Clarion, Mike Boozer of Ohio, Hollie Gourley of Mayport, Rikki LaBorde of Timblin, Levi Bell of Franklin, Samantha LaBorde of Ohio and Lacey Laborde of Mayport; numerous grandchildren; and two brothers, Kenneth Boozer (Melissa) and Jeff Boozer (Debra), all of New Bethlehem.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Joshua Walker; two brothers, Kevin Boozer and Ronald Boozer; and an infant sister, Shelly Boozer.
Funeral services were held at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 20, 2023 at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn, with the Rev. Tonya Hockenberry officiating.
