Richard Glenn Boddorf, 90, of New Bethlehem, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Saturday evening, February 11, 2023 at his home, surrounded by his family.
Born November 28, 1932, in Fairmount City, he was the son of the late Irvin C. and Hazel C. (McDevitt) Boddorf.
Glenn served his country during the Korean War with the U.S. Army from 1953 to 1955.
He worked for almost 30 years at Crawford Furniture in Fairmount City.
Mr. Boddorf was a member of the First Church of God in New Bethlehem.
He and his wife, Phyllis, were janitors at the First Church of God for many years.
He enjoyed spending time with his family and watching westerns.
Glenn married Phyllis A. (George) Boddorf on August 15, 1953. She survives.
Other survivors include his three children, Diane (Frank) LaBorde of Oak Ridge, Patty Van Hise of New Bethlehem and Tim (Chris) Boddorf of Pensacola, Fla.; eight grandchildren, Michelle (Patrick) Slagle and Heather (Greg) Foringer, both of New Bethlehem, Alex (Rikki) LaBorde of Timblin, Chantelle (Danny) Fox of Redding, Calif., Chenoa Woods of Los Alamitos, Calif., Tori (Kevin) Lemus of Omaha, Neb., Julie (Fillipo) Lombardo of Cranberry Township, and Jennifer Demming of Pensacola, Fla.; 14 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Kenneth Boddorf and his wife, Winnie, of New Bethlehem; brothers-in-law, Bernard (Pauline) George of Dayton, Ohio, Homer (Grace) George of Fairmount City and Roy (Ann) George of New Castle; and a sister-in-law, Karen Rupp of New Bethlehem.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Carla Fisher; and a brother and his wife, Robert and Barbara Boddorf.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 17, 2023 at the First Church of God in New Bethlehem, with the Rev. Zach Lays officiating.
Immediately following the service, the Walter W. Craig Post No. 354 of New Bethlehem American Legion will honor their fallen comrade.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to the First Church of God General Fund, 418 Brian Lane, New Bethlehem, PA 16242.
