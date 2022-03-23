Richard J. “Richie” Lightner, 29, of New Bethlehem, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 20, 2022 at his home, of natural causes.
Born December 27, 1992 in Clarion, he was the son of Richard E. and Sharon K. (Lukehart) Lightner.
He was a 2011 graduate of West Shamokin High School and obtained his bachelor’s degree in petroleum engineering from Marietta College in Ohio.
Mr. Lightner was employed as the Operations/Maintenance Supervisor with ATI Steel in Vandergrift and lived most of his life in the Dayton area.
He loved being on or around the water, boating and beaches.
Richie enjoyed fishing, gardening, cooking, playing video games and spending time with his family and friends. He will be lovingly remembered for taking care of everyone around him.
Survivors include his parents; his paternal grandparents, Richard “Dick” and Dorothy “Dot” Lightner of Dayton; his maternal grandmother, Linda Bradford of Indiana; his uncle, Mike Travis of Indiana; his aunt, Christina Perry of Creekside; his cousins, Glenn Travis, Melissa Perry and Michael Perry; and his second-cousins, Brook and Parker Travis.
He was preceded in death by his aunt, Tracy (Lightner) Travis.
All services will be private.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Bauer-Bly Funeral Home Inc. of Dayton.
For those wishing to send an online condolence to the family, or view a video tribute, visit: www.bauerfuneral.com.