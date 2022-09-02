Richard “Rick” J. Campbell Sr., 63, of Sligo, died Tuesday, August 30, 2022 in Albany, N.Y. due to injuries from a vehicle accident.
Born November 6, 1958 in Lakewood, Ohio, he was the son of the late Leon Campbell Sr. and Jane (Zang) Campbell.
Rick was employed with Specialty Transport and LIR Escorts.
Mr. Campbell was an active member of the Sligo Volunteer Fire Company and loved hunting, fishing, traveling and spending time with his family and friends.
He married the former Sue Bish on October 15, 1977. She proceeded him in death on August 9, 2011. He later married the former Inza Boyden on June 18, 2016. She survives.
In addition to his wife, Inza, survivors include his five children, Mellissa and George Kephart of Meadville, Deborah and Eric Story of Punxsutawney, Richard Campbell and Stephanie Hilliard of New Bethlehem, Jessica and Krissy Givens of Hiller and Leon Campbell of Sligo; two step-children, April Powers of Tioga and Fred Powers of Millerton; grandkids, Ashley, Logan, Karter and Savannah Kephart of Meadville, Hunter and Julie Greeley of Brookville and Makenzie and Cayden Craig of New Bethlehem; siblings, Leon and Debby Campbell of Denver, Colo., Susan and Mike McKinney of Greenville and Brian and Lois Campbell of Meadville; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and first wife, he was proceeded in death by a brother, David Campbell.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 6, at the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service chapel in New Bethlehem.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 in the funeral home chapel, with the Rev. Zach Lays officiating.
Interment will follow at the Alcola Trinity Cemetery in Fairmount City.
Memorial contributions may be given in the name of Richard Campbell Sr. to the Sligo Volunteer Fire Department, 408 Colerain Street, Sligo, PA 16255.
