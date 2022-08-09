OFFENSIVE SIDE
The Elkers are going to have to reload from last year’s District 9 Class 2A runner-up finish due that team’s senior-heavy class. Gone are the team’s top six rushers and top five receivers due to graduation. They do, however, have some potential experience at quarterback returning in Cameron Larkin. He was one of the three that saw extensive action under center after Jonathan Hinton was lost due to injury, throwing for 303 yards and three touchdowns. But for rushing, Larkin is the returnee with the most from last season at just 17 yards while for receiving, Eric Hoffman’s two receptions for 23 yards and Aaron Sorg’s one catch for 15 yards are the only potential returners boasting yardage from last year.
DEFENSIVE SIDE
It’s the same story on the defensive end as the team’s top seven tacklers from a year ago were all seniors. Finishing eighth on the team last year with 19 solo tackles and 30 assisted tackles is now-senior Mikey Steis. The Elkers will look to him and others to try and replace last year’s stout defensive core of Dan Park and Hunter Wall.
OVERALL OUTLOOK
Ridgway is probably the Tri-County area team with the most unknowns heading into the 2022 season with its enormously productive graduating class from last year. Head coach Mark Heindl will look to reload with the underclassmen and hope its inexperienced upperclassmen have been waiting in the wings to make a statement this season. The Elkers have not had a losing record since 2015, as they’ve gone 52-18 since that 4-6 season.