ST. MARYS – Ridgway used a strong defensive effort and solid rushing attack to defeat rival St. Marys 24-7 Friday night in varsity football action at Dutch Country Stadium.
Ridgway shut out St. Marys in the first half before taking an 18-0 lead early in the third quarter. After St. Marys got on the board, Ridgway went back to work, adding a late score for the 24-7 final.
Starting from their own 10-yard line, the Elkers put together a 15-play drive that closed the first quarter and opened the second, combining quick pass plays with quality runs up the middle. Quarterback Jonathan Hinton hit completions of 12, 11, 11 and 14 yards, respectively, before a 7-yard gain by Domenic Allegretto on fourth-and-short kept the drive alive and moved Ridgway deeper into St. Marys’ territory.
Another designed run by Hinton gained 14 yards prior to Cam Marciniak powering in five plays later, giving Ridgway a 6-0 lead.
After forcing another St. Marys’ three-and-out, Ridgway took over near midfield, needing just three snaps to extend its advantage. The sequence was headlined by a sensational run by Allegretto, who reversed field and found room along the sideline for a 48-yard burst to the Dutchmen 3. Marciniak handled the rest, rumbling in for a 12-0 Ridgway margin, with the two-point try failing.
The Elkers carried the momentum into the second half, sparked by a nice kickoff return from Marciniak to position Ridgway at the St. Marys’ 20. Allegretto then sliced through the defense en route to the end zone, pushing the Elkers’ advantage to 18-0 early in the third.
The Flying Dutchmen responded with their best drive of the night, which included a 34-yard connection from quarterback Christian Coudriet to Logan Mosier. Matthew Davis ripped off a 15-yard gain before two completions from Coudriet to Carter Chadsey set up St. Marys at the Ridgway 4. Davis carried up the middle to get the Dutchmen on the board, cutting the deficit to 18-7 following an extra point.
Ridgway tacked on a late score, capping the opening night victory.