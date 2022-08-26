RIDGWAY — Last season saw the Ridgway Elkers football team finish as the District 9 Class 2A runner-ups with an 8-4 record. However, that team was very senior-driven, with most of the offensive and defensive production now gone heading into 2022. This year, now-senior Aaron Sorg hopes the 2022 cast and crew can pick up where last year’s team left off.
Sorg said he started playing football back in either fourth or fifth grade, skipping a couple of years in between before getting back to it for his sophomore season.
“Back then, I thought football was cool and I would watch the NFL,” Sorg said about getting into the game.
Previously he’s been at tight end, wide receiver, defensive end and defensive back — even playing quarterback in his early years.
“Aaron is a team first player who will play any position that will help the team be successful,” Ridgway head coach Mark Heindl said.
Last season, Sorg saw limited time in racking up 13 tackles on defense and hauling in one reception for 15 yards — albeit it was a touchdown.
“The past couple of years, we’ve had a lot of talent everywhere,” Sorg said. “So I was just learning from them and working hard in practice and making them work hard. Now this year, it’s my grade’s turn to lead and be the big players. I’m excited.”
Sorg said he’d like the 2022 team to pick back up where last year’s squad left off, hopeful they can once again return to the D-9 title game and this time, get over that hump in being the champ.
“My expectations are pretty high,” Sorg said. “I hope we can go as far as we can ... We’ve had a lot of people at our summer camps and everyone’s had a good attitude. So I’m fairly confident on how we’re going to be.”
Sorg and the rest of the senior cast will look to lead the way much like last year’s class did for them.
“I want to be a good leader on the team and to make sure everyone is going in the same direction and working as a team,” Sorg said.
Coach Heindl echoed Sorg’s remarks, stating he’s not only a good football player on the field but a great kid off of it.
“He always one of the first to volunteer his time to complete any community service and help organize others to help with the cause,” Heindl said. “His work ethic both in the classroom and on the field is model for others to follow.”
One of the things Sorg will look forward to in his final year, aside from playing a prominent role, is that feeling one gets when coming out for games on Friday nights.
“I think the feeling of the whole town — everyone’s waiting every single week for Friday,” Sorg said. “They’re excited to watch us play. Going out there and playing in front of our parents, our coaches and our fans. The feeling when we run out onto the field and break the banner and everyone’s sprinting to the sidelines and the band’s playing, that’s a good feeling right there.”
Sorg and company will also look forward to creating just as many memories off the field as they hope to on it.
“My favorite part about football are the bus rides, the team dinners, lifting with my teammates,” Sorg said. “I like making memories at practice. I won’t remember the tough drills. I’ll always remember the funny things that others have done.”
Outside of football, Sorg’s hobbies include lifting, playing guitar, hanging out with friends and playing basketball — where he was an instrumental part in Ridgway making it to the PIAA Class 2A quarterfinals before falling to eventual state champion Our Lady of Sacred Heart.
“I just want to make sure I have a really good year in sports and everything,” Sorg said.
Once he graduates high school, Sorg is hoping to get into day trading first and potentially college as his backup option. Regardless of what they’ll do on and off the field, Sorg said he’s going to make sure he enjoys the time he gets in games and with teammates.
“I’m just hoping to have a good year. I hope everyone gets along, has fun and win some games,” Sorg said. “My biggest goal is to enjoy the season — my last season.”