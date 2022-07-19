RIMERSBURG – Several projects in varying states of planning and completion were moved ahead by Rimersburg Borough officials at their regular meeting Monday night.
The borough council, led by vice president Mark Deeter in the absence of president Scott Myers, took action or discussed work on several fronts, including improvements to the main water tank, upgrades to the Rimersburg Community Building and work along Chestnut Street.
Maintenance supervisor Frank McNaughton told council members that painting work on the inside of the water tank at the fairgrounds off Lawsonham Street has been completed, and that inspections are expected to take place this Friday so that the tank can be refilled and put back into service.
The Rimersburg Municipal Authority is currently relying on the community’s old water tank near the borough building off Main Street. The project was performed o that the authority could raise the levels and capacity of the newer tank, in order to put the old tank out of service.
Officials said that water customers have been notified that when the newer tank is refilled, it could result in cloudy water for a time.
McNaughton said that once the new tank is up and running again, the old tank will be retired and the authority will need to determine what to do with the structure.
The council also heard from engineer Kyle Schwabenbauer of the EADS Group regarding a drainage project at the Rimersburg Community Building.
He said that designs call for french drains to be installed along the southern side of the building, along with a new storm sewer in the alley behind the structure. The engineer also said that a pump would be needed due to the depth of the drains.
Schwabenbauer explained that the project can be put out for bid in the next month.
“It’s a fairly simple project,” he said. “The longer you wait, the more expensive it will be.”
He said that the work will be funded with a $55,000 grant the borough received a few years ago, along with $15,000 from borough funds.
The engineer also asked the council for approval in seeking a multi-modal grant from the state Department of Community and Economic Development.
He said that an estimated $458,512 will be sought for a restoration project along Chestnut Street, which will come after the current water and sewer line replacement work along the street.
The work will consist of street paving, as well as the replacement of the sidewalk on the western side of the street, curbing and storm drainage.
The council unanimously approved the grant application, which is due at the end of this month. Schwabenbauer said that grant recipients should be announced in late fall.
Other Business
• Council members noted that due to an employee being sidelined by health issues, the borough has contracted CWM Environmental of Kittanning to operate the sewage treatment plant at a cost of $3,750 per month.
• McNaughton noted that due to staffing, the maintenance department is behind on summertime work. He said that curb painting may not take place this year, in part because of staffing and because the borough has had trouble in getting yellow paint this year.
• Newly appointed council member Karina Libecco joined Monday’s meeting. She will take the oath of office at the council’s next meeting and will be able to fully participate in voting.