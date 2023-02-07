RIMERSBURG – Interest rates have been on the rise, and Rimersburg Borough officials are hoping to capitalize on the higher rates.
At their meeting on Monday evening, borough council members authorized investing $600,000 from borough reserve accounts with Northwest Bank Financial.
In January, the council approved a joint financial committee comprised of members from the borough council and Rimersburg Municipal Authority to look into how to make the most of higher interest rates.
Dan Burkett, representing the authority, said on Monday that after looking into the matter, the committee determined that it was Rimersburg Borough, and not the authority, that oversaw the reserve accounts that could be used for investments.
Councilman Roger Crick said that the money in the borough’s reserve accounts is dedicated to the Rimersburg water system. He said that the borough could reserve 4.5 to 4.6 percent in interest through the investments.
In order to move forward, the council named council president Scott Myers, vice president Mark Deeter and borough secretary Dana Solida as authorized to sign documents related to the investments.
Members also approved purchasing four certificates of deposit with Northwest, each for $150,000. The certificates will be staggered in six-month increments so that the borough will continually have money coming available for use if needed. The CDs will be for six months, 12 months, 18 months and 24 months.
Crick noted that it was vital for the borough to take action, not only to lock in the rates, but because the council built the interest revenue into its 2023 budget.
“We budgeted for that revenue stream,” he said.
Also at Monday’s meeting, the council accepted Deeter’s resignation as the borough’s alternate to the Southern Clarion County Regional Police Department’s board of directors. Burkett was appointed to the alternate position.
Other Business
• The council hired Jane DiGiammarino to fill the vacant position of part-time borough secretary.
• Approval was given for the wood floor at the Rimersburg Community Building to be refinished later this year, with a cost estimate of $4,800 to $4,950. Officials said they thought the work would be performed in September.