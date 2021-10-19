RIMERSBURG – Faced with a long list of water and sewer projects in the community, Rimersburg Borough officials agreed Monday night to provide a financial boost for the infrastructure work.
After talking the past couple of months about how to best use the borough’s allotment of federal American Rescue Plan funding, council members on Oct. 18 voted to earmark this year’s portion of the funding for Rimersburg Municipal Authority projects.
The decision came after a discussion about other non-authority projects the borough also faces in the coming years.
Councilman Roger Crick said that after recent natural gas line work in town, officials “became aware of serious shortcomings in some of our storm drains.”
He noted that if a storm water drain collapses, especially those under portions of Main Street (Route 68), the borough will be looking at serious expenses.
The problem highlights the difference in how the state treats state roadways in boroughs versus the same roads in neighboring townships.
“If it was in the township, it would be under state jurisdiction,” Crick explained, noting that boroughs are held responsible for drainage along state roads, while townships are not. “We’re saddled with the extra responsibility for storm drainage.”
Crick also said that the borough has other projects coming in the future, including roof replacement on borough-owned buildings and more.
However, Crick also pointed out that the authority is undertaking a number of costly projects that are vital for the community as well.
“Nobody sees what they do,” he said of all the work the authority members do to find funding to keep the systems operating. “The funding is cobbled together from a lot of different places.”
Authority member Dan Burkett said that the current projects include water tank improvements that will add up to around $150,000, as well as water and sewer upgrades along Chestnut Street.
To help the authority with the projects, the council agreed to use this year’s allotment of American Rescue Plan funding, in the amount of $46,106, for the authority work.
Members said that the borough will receive the same amount from the federal government again in 2022, and that they would decide later on how to best us that funding.
Another cost that the borough is facing is the purchase of a new dump truck for the maintenance department, which is used for various work in town and snow plowing.
Maintenance supervisor Frank McNaughton said that with new trucks being scarce, the borough needed to act now if it wanted a truck in the next few months, or risk waiting a year or more.
The borough’s current 2004 truck is in need of replacement, McNaughton said, and a similar Ford F600 truck with a stainless steel bed was estimated at $97,000 to $100,000.
Members noted that $18,590 had been budgeted this year for a new truck, but with the likelihood of the new truck not coming until the new year, money could be put into the 2022 budget for the truck as well.
A motion to allow McNaughton to proceed with the truck purchase was approved unanimously.
Other Business
• Leaf and brush clean up days were set for borough residents on Nov. 8 and 15. Items should be bagged and placed curbside on those days.
• The council agreed to advertise for a new part-time secretary position for the borough office.
• Members also agreed to advertise an ordinance to authorize the creation of the Southern Clarion County Regional Police Department. The borough has been working with New Bethlehem, Hawthorn and East Brady boroughs to transform the New Bethlehem Police Department into a regional police force overseen by each participating municipality.
• Crick was appointed to the Eccles-Lesher Memorial Library board, filling a position held by Tom Curry, who passed away earlier this year.
• The council approved a resolution raising the water transfer/turn-on fee from $10 to $30, as well as a resolution stating that water and sewer upgrades are required if water and/or sewer service is off for six months or more and active water service has not been maintained for at least six of the previous 12 calendar months.