RIMERSBURG – The Rimersburg Lions Club is gearing up for its first blood drive in conjunction with the American Red Cross this Friday, Nov. 11 (Veterans Day) from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Rimersburg Community Building.
Potential donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment by visiting www.RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-733-2767.
However, the American Red Cross will also welcome walk-ins on the day of the drive.
In addition, the Red Cross is offering each blood donor a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of their choice on the day of the drive.
“Those donors who have preregistered can streamline their blood donation experience by visiting www.RedCrossBlood,org/RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaires on the day of their appointments,” added Lion Greg Mortimer, who is coordinating the new event for the community organization.
The American Red Cross recently issued an emergency appeal for Type O blood, which is in very short supply.
“Blood donations also plummet during the holiday season so it is vital they collect an adequate amount of blood during the months of October and November,” noted Mortimer. “What better way to honor our brave veterans this Veterans Day than to give blood to help save someone’s life?”
Those assisting Mortimer in the effort include Lions Pam Curry, Terry George and Dan George, and Susie Crick, wife of Lion Roger Crick.