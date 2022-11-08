THE RIMERSBURG LIONS Club was the recipient of a donation for the club’s annual Halloween Parade from Linda Crissman, owner of the Korner Restaurant in Rimersburg at its recent October meeting. The service organization was busy planning for the parade at its Oct. 24 meeting, as well as its first sponsored blood drive to be held in conjunction with the American Red Cross scheduled for Friday, Nov. 11, from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Rimersburg Community Building on Main Street.