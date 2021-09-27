RIMERSBURG – A Diamond Jubilee celebration was held at the Rimersburg Rod and Gun Club on Sunday, commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Rimersburg Lions Club.
The event featured comments from King Lion Ord Randolph Jr., club secretary Greg Mortimer and District Governor Jeff Laudermilk.
Also on hand were Clarion County Commissioner Wayne Brosius and state Rep. Donna Oberlander (R-Clarion) who presented the club with a state proclamation lauding the group for its 75 years of service to the Rimersburg area.
“The Rimersburg Lions Club was formed on May 31, 1946, with 23 charter members with hundreds of Rimersburg area residents being members of the community organization over the last 75 years,” Mortimer said at the event.
Charter members of the club include: Charles Alexander, J.E. Armagost, Ross B. Atchison, John L. Barr, Earl E. Bonnett, Dale Bracken, D.W. Briceland, Louis Cicciarelli, Charles W. Cook, Gerald P. Davey, Walter S. Haskell Jr., R.R. Hetrick, Arthur James Jr., Theodore C. Jordan, Francis E. McKee, Fred E. Miller, Anthony Perry, Chester J. Randolph, Lewis J. Serventi, Raymond V. Slaughenhaupt, Keith T. Stewart, Milo W. Thompson and Charles E. Weston.
“The Rimersburg Lions Club has always adhered to the motto, ‘We Serve,” with the club’s priority being the promotion of programs that address sight preservation and blindness,” Mortimer explained. “In this respect, the club purchases eye glasses for the disadvantaged in the Union School District, performs kindergarten eye screenings in the district to check for eye disorders among young students, and funds many programs that address sight disabilities such as Leader Dogs for the Blind and any signs-related programs prioritized by the Lions District Governor.”
“I’m very thankful for the cooperation the Rimersburg Lions Club affords my office when we refer residents of the Rimersburg/Sligo area to the club for assistance with purchasing eye glasses,” Oberlander noted during her presentation.
Mortimer said that the local Lions don’t stop there.
“In addition, community betterment projects spearheaded by the Rimersburg Lions Club include scheduling a Route 68 litter pick-up twice a year, sponsoring downtown community trash cans, upkeep of a local abandoned cemetery (Bethesda Cemetery), recognizing Union High School seniors with a Student of the Month Award from January through May, sponsoring the annual Halloween parade, coordinating and judging a fourth grade drug poster contest to warn students of the dangers of drugs and alcohol, and contributing to many other community and school projects,” Mortimer said.
Randolph also noted in his talk that the Rimersburg Lions Club has, in the past, sponsored the creation of the former Sligo and Marianne Lions Clubs, as well as the present Hawthorn Lions Club.
The Rimersburg Lions Club presently meets the second and fourth Mondays of the month at 6:30 p.m. for a dinner meeting at the Korner Restaurant, with membership open to men and women of the area.