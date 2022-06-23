RIMERSBURG – The Rimersburg Lions Club has been busy over the past month working on several major community betterment projects before the end of the 2021-2022 Lions year on June 30.
The most recent project included assistance in replacing existing florescent light bulbs in the Rimersburg Community Building with approximately 100 LED light bulbs, which are brighter and more energy efficient.
The project also involved the cleaning of the light reflectors in the light receptacles.
Rimersburg Lion Roger Crick coordinated the project with the assistance of Lions Mike Graham, Alan Carmichael, Terry George, Greg Haws, Jim Kifer and Greg Mortimer, along with volunteers Margaret Graham and Susie Crick.
Special recognition by the club was given to Mark Heeter for his donation of many of the light bulbs for the project, and to Rick and Zack Himes for the donation of their time in performing the electoral wiring of the lights. No taxpayer money was utilized for the project.
The Rimersburg Lions Club became an active participant in the project in anticipation of its upcoming sponsorship of an American Red Cross blood drive, scheduled to take place on Veterans Day this fall in the Rimersburg Community Building. The first-time event will be held on Nov. 11, from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m.
The lighting project comes on the heels of two other community service projects recently completed by the Rimersburg Lions.
A Route 68 litter pickup was completed in May by the club, spearheaded by Alan Carmichael and assisted by Lions Rick Bond, Greg Mortimer, Greg Haws, Roger Crick and Jim Kifer.
The group collected approximately 20 thirty-pound garbage bags full of litter between the Rimersburg Borough line and the Huey Road along Route 68.
In addition, a major eye screening project was sponsored by the club among those kindergarten students registering for the 2022-2023 school year in the Union School District.
The screening, conducted at Sligo Elementary School in May, was performed by Greg Mortimer with the assistance of Margaret Graham and Susie Crick. Thirty-one children were screened for possible sight deficiencies at the event.
The Rimersburg Lions Club also recently elected new officers for the 2022-2023 Lions Year, which begins July 1.
The new officers include:
• Roger Crick — King Lion.
• Terry George — First Vice President.
• Ted Howard — Second Vice President.
• Brenda Haws — Third Vice President.
• Ord Randolph Jr. — Lion Tamer.
• Sherri Nellis — Lion Tail Twister.
• Jim Kifer — Lion’s Treasurer.
• Greg Mortimer — Lion’s Secretary.
• Brenda Haws and Pam Curry — One-Year, Board of Directors.
• Ken Walter and Mike Graham — Two-Year, Board of Directors.