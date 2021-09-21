RIMERSBURG – Rimersburg officials were presented with a wide range of topics at their meeting Monday night, discussing everything from the need to push for new curbing along Main Street, to a possible return of some Cookie Daze events next summer.
Opening the meeting of Rimersburg Borough Council on Sept. 20, maintenance supervisor Frank McNaughton told the group that he and other borough officials met recently with PennDOT about plans for the state to resurface Main Street in 2023.
The borough leaders called for the meeting after learning that PennDOT planned to just pave Main Street (Route 68) through Rimersburg, but without replacing curbs or performing any storm drainage work at the same time, as has been done in other nearby communities.
McNaughton said that the borough was told at the meeting that the project would just be for paving, not curbing or drainage work.
Council president Scott Myers said that Rimersburg should not just let that decision go unchallenged, and suggested contacting state Rep. Donna Oberlander (R-Clarion) to see what could be done.
Borough secretary Dana Solida also pointed out that state Sen. Scott Hutchinson is currently backing a bill that would force PennDOT to treat boroughs the same as townships when it comes to storm water drainage along state roadways. Currently, PennDOT takes responsibility for the drains in townships, but not in boroughs.
Main Street was also discussed later in Monday’s meeting as New Bethlehem Police Chief Robert Malnofsky told the council that the Southern Clarion Police Association is looking to bring back more Cookie Daze events next year, and he asked the council what the group needed to do in order to get permission for the events to be held on Main Street.
The chief said that the association, which worked with Cookie Daze Car Cruise organizers this year, plans to assume the leadership role for the cruise next summer, but would also like to add some events on the evening before the Sunday car cruise. He said that the return of the Cookie Daze parade has been discussed.
“That’s one thing we’re looking at trying to do,” Malnofsky said.
“That brings the most people to town,” Mayor Tim Yeany added.
Borough officials told the chief that the police association should present a list of dates and times that it needs Main Street to be closed.
Other Business
• Trick-or-Treat was scheduled in Rimersburg for Saturday, Oct. 30, from 6 to 8 p.m.
• Myers said that he and other borough officials met with their counterparts from East Brady regarding the boil water advisory that both communities had to issue in July.
He said that Rimersburg wanted to find out why it had taken East Brady a full week to notify Rimersburg of the water system problems.
“They dropped the ball and they admitted it,” he said.
McNaughton said that Rimersburg was assured by East Brady that the communication lines would be better in the future.
“We want to keep that working relationship with them,” Myers added, suggesting that the two communities would look into regular quarterly meetings. “We’re partners.”
• The council agreed to help the Eccles-Lesher Memorial Library by assisting the library in applying for grants to pay for a new roof on the structure. Officials said the library’s roof is leaking badly, and the grant the library is seeking is available through municipalities.
• The borough mayor proclaimed September as Food Stock Month in Rimersburg, urging residents to donate food for the annual event which is held in conjunction with the Clarion Autumn Leaf Festival. It was noted that area Girl Scouts recently dropped off bags at homes in the borough for the collection of non-perishable food items. The filled bags will be collected this Sunday.
• The council also reminded residents that no one should be soliciting door-to-door in town without a permit issued by the borough. Anyone seen going door-to-door should be asked to visit the borough office to apply for a permit.