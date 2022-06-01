TOBY TWP. – A 70-year-old Rimersburg man is facing DUI and other charges following a one-vehicle crash on April 20 at 9 p.m. along Route 68 in Toby Township.
In addition to driving under the influence of a controlled substance, Richard William Radaker was charged with disregarding traffic lanes, failing to keep right and careless driving.
According to court documents, state police received a report of an erratic driver traveling south on the berm along Route 68 between Sligo and Rimersburg. The driver, later identified as Radaker, eventually crashed on private property along the roadway. In addition to state police, EMS personnel and local firefighters responded to the crash.
At the scene, police said Radaker’s 2008 RAM pickup was observed up against a tree. EMS personnel had pulled Radaker out of the driver’s seat of the vehicle and were treating him on site.
During an interview in the back of the ambulance, according to reports, Radaker had slurred speech and had trouble answering questions. He told troopers that he had been out “checking on his cows” and that he didn’t remember the crash.
Radaker allegedly admitted to taking prescription medication prior to getting behind the wheel. He also stated that he knew that he was not supposed to operate a vehicle after taking the medication, but he did anyway, reports state.
In a later interview at Clarion Hospital, Radaker reiterated his account of what happened, stating again that he was on his way to check on his cows in his truck, police said. Radaker was unable, however, to tell troopers where the cows were located.
He reportedly stated again that he had taken medication and knew he was not supposed to operate a vehicle. He said he didn’t know what the medication was.
Blood test results from the hospital came back positive for clonazepam and hydromorphone.
Charges were filed May 24 by Trooper Joshua McGinnis with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.