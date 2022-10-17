RIMERSBURG – A 36-year-old Rimersburg man is facing charges after he was accused of attempting to flee from police on Sept. 17 along Main Street in Rimersburg.
Korey Gordon Hawk was charged with fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, operating an All Terrain Vehicle (ATV) on a street or highway, entering a roadway without stopping and failing to operate a vehicle in a safe manner.
While on patrol in Rimersburg at approximately 11:10 p.m., Southern Clarion County Regional Police Department officers said they observed Hawk operating a Can-Am side-by-side along Main Street. The ATV passed the University Korner gas station and stopped at the intersection.
According to court documents, officers tried to pull over the ATV, but Hawk pulled into the Riverside parking lot and accelerated in an attempt to elude police.
The pursuit continued onto Eccles Street. Hawk reportedly spun out and traveled through the Clarion County Community Bank parking lot, before continuing back onto Main Street without stopping.
After Hawk continued at a high rate of speed, reports state, police stopped the pursuit for the safety of the driver and the general public.
Charges against Hawk were filed Oct. 14 by SCCRP Chief Robert Malnofsky with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.