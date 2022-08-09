MADISON TWP. – A 50-year-old Rimersburg man is facing charges after he was accused of unlawfully carrying a firearm on July 22 at approximately 4 p.m. along Maple Grove Road in Madison Township (Clarion County).
Robert Lee Merryman was charged with carrying a firearm without a valid license, operating a vehicle without a valid inspection and registration, driving a vehicle while operating privilege is suspended or revoked, operating a vehicle without the required financial responsibility and a suspended registration, failing to use a seatbelt, and failing to display a registration plate and utilize hazard lights while stopped along the highway.
While on patrol, police said they observed a 1997 Pontiac sedan, driven by Merryman, with an expired inspection sticker traveling north along Route 68.
A traffic stop was conducted along Maple Grove Road, and police said Merryman failed to utilize his hazard lights during the stop.
According to reports, a search of the Pontiac indicated that the registration was suspended, had expired in June 2021 and actually belonged to a Chevrolet vehicle. The Pontiac’s VIN number was then checked, and it was determined that its registration had expired in February 2022.
During the stop, Merryman reportedly explained that he did not have insurance on the vehicle, and that he had a loaded pistol on the passenger’s side floor inside the vehicle.
Police said it was determined that Merryman’s driver’s license was suspended, and his pistol permit had expired in July 2021. A pistol permit belonging to Merryman’s wife, who was also in the vehicle, also expired last July.
Merryman allegedly admitted that the Ruger LCP 380-caliber pistol belonged to him.
Charges against Merryman were filed Aug. 1 by state police Trooper Sean Floor with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.