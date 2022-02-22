RIMERSBURG – A 34-year-old Rimersburg man is facing assault charges following an incident on Feb. 20 at approximately 12:50 p.m. along Cherry Run Street in Rimersburg.
Charles Robert Beals was charged with simple assault and harassment.
According to court documents, the New Bethlehem Police Department received a call from a known witness who reported that he had heard yelling coming from his neighbors’ house along Cherry Run Street. The caller alleged that he had seen his neighbor, later identified as Charles Beals, push his wife to the ground and pull her by the hair. He then stated that he saw the woman get up and go back in the house behind Charles who was continuing to yell.
Officers arrived on the scene and spoke with the victim, Leighla Beals, who explained that she and her husband had gotten in an argument about her wanting to leave. Beals reportedly told police that there had been pushing and shoving during the argument, but her husband had not hit her.
Police said a red scratch mark was observed from the bottom left of Leighla’s neck to the bottom of her ear. Leighla initially denied that the mark had been caused by her husband, stating at first that it was probably from wrestling around, and then stating that it had been the result of a dog scratch.
Later, she allegedly admitted that she had gotten the scratch when Charles was dragging her by the sweatshirt.
When officers attempted to obtain a written statement and told her that Charles was going to be arrested for domestic violence, Leighla reportedly ripped up the form and would not provide her statement. The interaction with Leighla was recorded on the officer’s body camera, and state police were called to assist at the scene.
Charles confirmed that the argument had started over his wife wanting to leave, according to reports. Although no injuries were initially observed on Charles, he showed police marks on his arms and face that he alleged were caused by Leighla the day before. Photographs were taken of his injuries.
Charges were filed Feb. 22 by NBPD Officer Jonathan Smith with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.