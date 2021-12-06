MADISON TWP. – A 40-year-old Rimersburg man is facing drug-related charges following an incident on Nov. 10 at approximately 8:15 p.m. in Madison Township (Clarion County).
Richard Lee Dee was charged with two counts of possessing drug paraphernalia and one count of disorderly conduct.
According to court documents, state police were dispatched to Dee’s Lobaugh Hill Road home to assist Clarion County Probation.
Dee, who is on probation, was allegedly found to be in possession of a glass smoking bong and a smoking pipe, both containing residue.
He reportedly told troopers that he uses the pipe and the bong to smoke his medical marijuana, which was located near the drug paraphernalia.
Charges were filed Dec. 6 by Trooper Ryan Wilson with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.