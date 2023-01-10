BRADY TWP. – Two Rimersburg men are facing charges after they were accused of failing to provide proper care for their horses on Dec. 23 at approximately 12:30 p.m. in Brady Township.
Eric Lee Chadwell, 39, and Jack A. Chadwell III, 45, were charged with animal neglect.
According to court documents, state police were dispatched to a home along Phillipston Road after it was reported two horses were without shelter and had ice covering their backs.
At the scene, police said they observed two horses, confined in a fence, with a layer of snow and ice on their backs. A three-sided tarp shelter was nearby, but two of the sides had blown down, preventing it from providing much protection for the animals.
The pieces of shelter on the ground were reportedly covered with snow and ice, indicating that they had been down for an extended period of time.
One horse was allegedly seen chewing at feed that was frozen to the ground because no other food was available. Police said it also appeared that no fresh water was available.
The Chadwells reportedly told troopers that the horses drink from a natural spring, but admitted that they had not checked the spring since before the winter storm.
When it was suggested that they brush the ice of the backs of the horses, one of the Chadwells allegedly responded that he was not going to do it because the ice served as a layer of insulation.
Charges were filed Jan. 7 by Trooper Leopold Cleveland with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.