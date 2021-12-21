RIMERSBURG – Although it had appeared for the past several weeks that rising costs would require Rimersburg Borough officials to raise property taxes in the new year, borough council members on Monday night changed course, approving a budget that holds the line on taxes.
At least for this year.
“It buys us a year,” councilman Roger Crick said in proposing that the borough hold back a portion of its 2022 American Rescue Plan funds to offset some expenses in the borough budget.
In opening Monday’s meeting with the goal of approving the 2022 budget before the end of the calendar year, council president Scott Myers said that the group had made some decisions in the past couple of weeks since the preliminary budget was adopted.
Crick said that the personnel committee had looked at the employee pay situation, and supported a 3 percent pay increase for borough workers.
Officials explained that the pay hike would add up to around $7,000 total for the new year, added to increasing health care costs that would total around $5,500 for the year.
Council members also cited the need to budget an additional $10,000 for 2022 due to expected increases in police service costs as the borough and other nearby communities work to transition the New Bethlehem Police Department into a regional department.
Just a couple of weeks ago, the council had expected it would need to raise property taxes by 3 mills to offset the rising police costs and more.
“I’d hate to raise taxes, with everything else going up,” councilman Mark Deeter said.
Instead, Crick proposed that the borough keep a third of funding set to arrive in 2022 from the federal American Rescue Plan, rather than provide the full amount to the Rimersburg Municipal Authority for upcoming water and sewer improvements.
That way, he said, the borough could find uses in its general fund budget — including the purchase of a new dump truck — for the federal funds, in order to free up dollars to pay for the other rising costs.
The $215,973 general fund budget projects revenues totaling $216,436 in the new year, giving the borough a year-end balance of $462.
The borough’s water account budget shows expenses of $846,094, offset by revenues totaling $851,331, for a difference of $5,236.
The 2022 sewer fund budget anticipates revenues of $327,760 and expenses of $327,450, for a balance of $309 at the end of the year.
Councilmen T.L. Stewart and Dan Stewart, both taking part remotely during their final meeting on the council, made the motions to approve the 3 percent pay increase, hold taxes at the current rate of 13.2 mills and to adopt the budget for 2022.
Myers, Crick and others thanked T.L. Stewart and Dan Stewart for their service to the community over their years on the council.
“It was nice working with you guys,” Dan Stewart said.
The council will hold its start-of-the-year reorganization meeting at 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 3.