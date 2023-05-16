As Americans, one of the many liberties that we are afforded is the opportunity for free speech. We freely have the opportunity to voice our opinion. Those opinions are often formulated and expressed without regard to facts or even how that information may be construed or interpreted.
One of the many avenues in which we have to voice our opinions is through letters to the editor. Look at our local newspaper every week. We have people who freely voice their opinions on certain matters, and frequently we see two conflicting, yet compelling, sides and opinions when it comes to a certain subject. It is easy to formulate an opinion based on personal feelings and/or emotions. We see this all the time in people who do “research” online when in reality their time is spent on confirmation bias, which is, trying to find information to support our already pre-conceived opinions.
However, despite the freedom to voice our opinion, one thing that we readers should keep in mind is that these writings are just that, opinions, and often are void of factual information. Additionally, these opinions are oftentimes emotionally charged and lack consideration for those whom they are intended.
Last week there was a letter written to the editor of this newspaper and it was published. The letter outlined the “mean girls” at the promenade and was nothing shy of bullying. It was bullying of children by an adult who was complaining about alleged bullying of children by children. The article was closed with wishes by the adult that bad things happen to these children in the future. Nevertheless, this article was published by our local newspaper, but the online version was edited just a few hours later.
I spend a significant amount of time every week attempting to help our community members, children and adults alike, combat mental illness including depression and anxiety. The mental health of all persons in our community and nationwide is suffering. I would ask that we all rise above the actions that we don’t want to see in others. Lowering ourselves to the actions that we do not want to see in others is not the way to solve our problems. And as for this newspaper, I hope you can do better in the future.
DON ROOT
New Bethlehem