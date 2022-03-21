Rita Catherine Reinsel, 69, passed away peacefully on Wednesday afternoon, March 16, 2022.
Born August 27, 1952 in Shannondale, she was the daughter of the late Harold V. and Stella (Himes) Reinsel.
Rita worked as a Medicare specialist for the United States Government.
She was a member of the St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Crates.
Survivors include three sisters, Lutishia Rose Lambert of Clarington, Helen Richards of Sigel and Sally Harris and her husband, Kenneth, of Lake Charles, La.; a brother, Clair Reinsel and his wife, Diane, of Summerville; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, William Victor Reinsel.
There will be no services.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
