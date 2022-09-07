Rita Mae Adams, 67, of Fairmount City, passed away Monday evening, September 5, 2022 at the home of her daughter, following an illness.
Born February 26, 1955 in Kittanning, she was a daughter of the late Theodore Preston Adams and Mabel Marie Truitt Adams.
She was a graduate of Redbank Valley High School.
Rita worked as an electrician at Colony Homes until 1993. She retired from Desperados in New Bethlehem where she was a bartender.
She enjoyed crossword puzzles, Facebook, diamond art and spending time with her grandchildren.
Survivors include her son, Dennis Harriger (Yvonne Buzard) of St. Charles; her daughter, Trina Minich (Billy Campbell) of Lucinda; four grandchildren, Tequila Doshak, Cody Doshak, Tristian Doshak and Destiny Doshak; a great-granddaughter, Stella Hand; her significant other, Thomas Johnson of Fairmount City; brothers, Bill Adams of New Castle and Jim (Chris) Adams of Clarion; sisters, Kay McClellan of Florida, Joyce Gramsky and Linda Gramsky, both of New Bethlehem, Peggy Adams of New Jersey and Debbie Keener, also of New Bethlehem; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Karen; and brother, Robin.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at the Oakland Church of God in Distant.
A memorial service will follow the hour of visitation at 2 p.m. in the church, with pastor Anthony Rosario-Adams officiating.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service of New Bethlehem.
