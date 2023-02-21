MADISON TWP. – A 40-year-old Rimersburg woman is facing charges following an incident on Jan. 30 at 10 a.m. along McNaughton Road, just east of Kissinger Mills Road, in Madison Township (Clarion County).
Rebecca Lynn Layman was charged with obstructing the administration of the law and resisting arrest.
According to court documents, state police were dispatched to Layman’s McNaughton Road home to check for a runaway juvenile from Venango County.
The juvenile, who was in the custody of Clarion County Children and Youth Services, was reportedly located inside Layman’s home.
Police said Layman was advised that the juvenile needed to go with CYS as he had run away from his placement home.
Layman allegedly obstructed police from completing the order. She failed to comply and was subsequently arrested.
Charges against Layman were filed Feb. 21 by Trooper Ethan Rowe with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.