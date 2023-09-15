WEST SUNBURY — It certainly was a better road effort than the Brookville Raiders had in Ohio two weeks ago and the result was obviously the opposite.
Losing a lopsided game at Struthers, then following that up with back-to-back wins at home against Keystone at last week and on the road at Moniteau Friday night in a 47-28 win, the Raiders find themselves at 2-2.
The Raiders shook off two straight turnovers in their first two possesions and still led 7-0 thanks to a Jack Pete interception return that covered 51 yards. The Raiders scored in four straight possessions and pulled away for a 34-12 halftime lead.
“It’s important that we learn to get off the bus and start hot and we did that tonight,” Raiders head coach Gabe Bowley said. “Now, the key is playing all four quarters, getting off the bus and keeping that momentum the rest of the game.”
The Raiders made it 40-12 after scoring on the first drive of the third quarter, then set the Mercy Rule running clock into motion when quarterback Charlie Krug, back in the lineup after missing last week’s Keystone win, hit Easton Belfiore on a 9-yard TD pass at the 11:20 mark of the fourth quarter for a Raiders 47-12 advantage.
Moniteau scored twice with the clock running to set the final. The Raiders were over 400 yards of offense after scoring their final points while the Warriors tacked on 83 yards in Mercy Rule time. Overall, the Raiders outgained the Warriors (1-3), 385-239.
It was a balanced effort for the Raiders as Krug completed 16 of 28 passes for 218 yards with four TD passes to four different receivers — Pete for 15 yards and Hayden Freeman going for 34 in the first half, and Ceriani for 13 yards and Belfiore’s game-wrapping TD in the second half.
Ceriani ran for 133 yards on 18 carries, 110 of those on 14 carries in the first half alone which included a 41-yard TD run.
“Any time you can run the football like that, you have to be happy, especially in the first half,” Bowley said. “I thought the offensive line played pretty well and opened up some holes. That’s as tough as I’ve seen Tony Ceriani run it, that’s for sure.
Krug ran for 54 yards on 12 carries, three sacks totaling 17 yards in losses knocking down the stats some in an otherwise solid return to the lineup for the senior signal-caller.
“Talking with coach (Nick) Nosker, we saw in the Central Clarion game that when he got some runs in, that seemed to open up a little bit, even in the passing game,” Bowley said. “He seems to relax a little bit when he gets a few runs in him, but it was available, so we kept going back to it and it also helped Tony a little bit. It also opened up that deep game.”
The Raiders turned the ball over on their first drive when Krug was intercepted by Blaine Jamison at the Moniteau 32, but four plays later, Pete picked off a tipped pass thrown by Warriors quarterback Tren Beachem and raced 51 yards across the field for the 7-0 lead.
Moniteau turned a second Raiders turnover on a Ceriani fumble at the Raiders’ 26 into six points when Beachem hit Jamison on a 19-yarder two plays later. A missed extra point by Ashton Grossman kept the Raiders up 7-6.
From there, the Raiders scored 27 unanswered points. Krug hit his brother Sam for a 16-yard TD pass with two seconds left in the first quarter, then Krug on their 15-yarder to make it 20-6 with 7:50 left in the second quarter. Ceriani’s 41-yard run put the Raiders up 27-6 at the 4:44 mark and Freeman’s juggling 34-yard pass from Krug on a fourth-and-four play put the Raiders up 34-6 with 1:45 left in the half.
Moniteau scored six plays later when Beachem hit Brendin Sankey on a 11-yard TD pass with 44 seconds left and it was 34-12 at the half after a missed conversion pass.
Krug’s 13-yard TD pass to Ceriani put the Raiders up 40-12 less than two minutes into the second half and three plays into the fourth quarter, Krug’s 9-yard TD pass to Belfiore capped the Raiders’ scoring.
Moniteau scored twice late on Sankey’s 25-yard option pass to Peyton Kohlmeyer and Beachem’s 6-yard TD pass to Ashton Grossman with 28 seconds remaining to set the final.
NOTES: The Raiders host DuBois next Friday in their Homecoming game while Moniteau visits Karns City. … In a special pre-game ceremony, the Warriors named their football stadium for the late Luciano Plesakov, who was killed in action in Vietnam in 1965. … Freeman caught five passes for 82 yards, Sam Krug three passes for 56 yards and Pete four passes for 53 yards. … For Moniteau, Beachem completed 17 of 37 for 177 yards with three TDs to go with his interception. Grossman caught five passes for 71 yards.