Robert A. “Bob” Burt Sr., 81, of Rimersburg, passed away early Wednesday morning, December 28, 2022 at his home.
Born July 29, 1941 in Conneration, Clarion County, he was the son of the late George and Annie Weaver Burt.
Bob was a graduate of Union High School.
He was a mechanic in the U.S. Air Force serving from 1962 to 1966, attaining the rank of A1C.
Bob married Laurel D. (Lasher) Burt in Rimersburg on March 28, 1964. Mrs. Burt preceded him in death on March 29, 2018.
Bob retired from Archway Cookie Company in 2006 where he had been employed as a foreman.
He was a proud member of the NRA.
His hobbies included long drives in the country, camping, hunting, fishing, playing cards, watching "Gunsmoke" and keeping Kim busy serving him ice cream at the Meadows.
He was a well loved jokester and enjoyed spending time with family and all those who knew him as Pap.
Survivors include a son, Robert A. Burt Jr. and his wife, Shanna, of Rimersburg; a daughter, Shelly D. Schons of Templeton; five grandchildren, Dillan E. Burt and his wife, Meaghan, of Emlenton, Heather N. Schons and Luke A. Schons, both of Templeton, Michael A. Burt and Addilynn G. Burt, both of Rimersburg; two great-grandchildren, Lydia A. Burt and Haylee S. Burt, both of Emlenton; and a special brother-in-law, Ed Pierson of Woodbury, N.J.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his infant son, Terry L. Burt; and his son-in-law, Ross J. Schons.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff at both the Clarion VA Outpatient Clinic and Aseracare Hospice for the excellent care they provided.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, December 30, at the Burns Funeral Home and Crematorium in Rimersburg.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 31, 2022 at the funeral home, with the Rev. Joe Campasino, Aseracare hospice chaplain, officiating.
Military honors accorded by members of the Rimersburg American Legion will follow the funeral home.
Interment will be in Rimersburg Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in Mr. Burt’s name to Rimersburg Cemetery or Mt. Hope Cemetery, Conneration.
Funeral arrangements are at the direction of the Hile Funeral Home of St. Petersburg.
To send a condolence, visit www.hilefh.com.