Robert Allen Everett, 72, of Templeton, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, April 25, 2023.
Born August 27, 1950, he was the son of Opal (Crissman) and Paul Everett.
He was a life-long resident of Widnoon and a retired Local No. 3 Iron Worker.
Mr. Everett was a member of the Masonic Lodge No. 522 in New Bethlehem, the VFW in New Bethlehem and the Widnoon Rod and Gun Club.
He enjoyed hunting with his son, golfing, spending time with his three grandchildren and spending time with his wife at the camp, aka: the money pit.
Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Babs Everett; his son, Grant (Denise) Everett; daughter, Brandy (Chad) Grieff; three grandchildren, Gradey, Ella and Pie (Harper); brothers and sisters, Larry (Carol) Everett, Frank (Cindy) Everett, Lori Matthews, Sue (Rex) Duncan, Kelly (Pam) Everett and Donna (Tim) Riemer; a very special uncle, Carmen Everett; and countless nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Opal and Paul Everett; and infant sister, Kathy.
Visitation will be on Thursday, April 27, from 1 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m. at the Kennedy Blodgett Funeral Home in Kittanning.
A masonic service will be at 8 p.m.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 28, 2023 at the funeral home.
Internment will be private at Tidal Cemetary.
For more information or to send an online condolence, vistwww.snydercrissman.com.