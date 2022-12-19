Robert "Bob" B. McElravy, 80, of Hawthorn, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family at home on Saturday, December 17, 2022.
He was born on June 19, 1942 in Templeton.
He joined the U.S. Army, serving during the Vietnam War.
Bob was happily married to Audrey McElravy. They enjoyed spending time together in fellowship at church, time with family, bowling, walking the trails and activities at the senior center.
Survivors include his wife, Audrey (Rummel/Hopper) McElravy; four children, Dianne Wilson (Rob) of Delaware, Ohio, David McElravy (Gerry) of Indiana, Jacqueline Schenk of Mechanicsville, N.Y., Hydee Weis (David) of Canton, Ga.; four stepchildren, Lisa LaBossiere (Rich) and Beth Kirkwood, Harold Hopper (Tracy) and Brian Hopper (Bridget); 14 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; and sister, Julia Himes (Leroy).
He was preceded in death by his late wife, Keitha Mae (Smith) McElravy; his mother, Florence Mae (Wolfe) McElravy; father, Brady Craig McElravy; and brothers, Ray McElravy and Richard McElravy.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 20, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at the funeral home, with the Rev. John Phillips and the Rev. David Westover officiating.
Immediately following the funeral service, the Walter W. Craig Post No. 354 of the New Bethlehem American Legion will honor their fallen comrade.
Interment will take place in the Oakland Cemetery in Distant.
