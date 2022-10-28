Robert "Bob" F. Gill, 78, of Lower Burrell, passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at Forbes Hospital, after a long illness with progressive supranuclear palsy.
Born January 11, 1944 in New Brighton, he was the son of the late Raymond Craver Gill and Mary Louise McClafferty.
Survivors include his loving wife of 55 years, Barbara Gill (Koch); three sons, Brandon (Jill) Gill of Gibsonia, Shawn Gill of White Oak and Evan Gill of San Diego; a nephew, Bryon Gill; and nieces, Lisa and Allison Gill.
He was the proud grandfather of Jacqueline and Maxine Gill of Gibsonia.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Max Gill and sister-in-law, Bonnie Gill.
Mr. Gill was retired from his teaching position at Highlands School District.
He graduated from Redbank Valley High School in New Bethlehem in 1961.
He received his bachelor of science degree in 1965 from Clarion University of Pennsylvania, where he was a member of the Theta Chi Fraternity. He then obtained his master's degree from Pennsylvania State University.
Mr. Gill was a former football coach at Tarentum High School and a golf coach at both Tarentum and Highlands High School. He was also a former baseball coach of 15 years in the Lower Burrell Little League and basketball coach for the Catholic Youth Organization.
In retirement, Bob was a PIAA baseball and softball official.
He was an avid golfer and charter member of the River Forest Golf Club in Freeport as well as Vandergrift Golf Club in Vandergrift, a member of St. Margaret Mary Roman Catholic Church in Lower Burrell and a member of the American Legion and the Fraternal Order of Eagles.
Bob was always up for a game of cards, pool or supporting his Pittsburgh sports teams.
He was loved by many and will be missed by all.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, October 30, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Rusiewicz Funeral Home of Lower Burrell.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, October 31, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Private burial will follow in St. Charles Cemetery, New Bethlehem.
To leave a condolence for the family, visit www.RusiewiczFH.com.