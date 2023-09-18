Robert C. Lamison, 64, of New Bethlehem, passed away on Thursday morning, September 14, 2023, due to injuries from an accident at his home.
Born June 7, 1959 in Clarion, he was the son of the late Robert A. Lamison and Bertha (Hepler) Lamison Pence.
He was a graduate of Redbank Valley High School.
Bob married the former Susan P. Shick on June 30, 1984. She preceded him in death on February 19, 2011.
He was a mechanic and worked for various garages.
Mr. Lamison was a member of the New Bethlehem Eagles Club.
Survivors include his children, Rebecca Rowe and husband, Zachary, of Upland, Ind. and Doug Lamison and wife, Kaitlin, of Muncie, Ind.; two grandchildren, Nicodemus Rowe and Westley Lamison; a sister, Cindy Aaron and husband, Denny; step-brother, Phil Pence and wife, Beth, all of New Bethlehem; and his partner, Millie Myers.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his step-father, Chet Pence.
Family and friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, September 18, at the Rupert Funeral Home in New Bethlehem.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 19, 2023 in the funeral home chapel, with the Rev. Jimmy Swogger officiating.
Interment will follow in the Squirrel Hill Cemetery in Porter Township, Clarion County.
