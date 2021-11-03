Robert E, McGarrity, 72, of Renovo, formerly of Ford City and Leechburg, died Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at Bucktail Medical Center in Renovo.
Born July 15, 1949 in Elyria, Ohio, he was the son of Robert Edward and Mary Jane (Bailey) McGarrity.
Mr. McGarrity worked as a service manager for several GM dealers.
He was a member of the Renova Elks, Eagles of New Kensington, the Sinnemahoning Sportsmens Club and was a former member of the Ford City Fire Dept.
His hobbies include hunting, fishing and gardening.
He enjoyed sitting on his back porch and listening to music and looking at the scenery.
Survivors include his mother, Mary Jane McGarrity of New Bethlehem; his wife, Domenica (Pellegrini) McGarrity of Renovo; children, Steve (Jill) McGarrity of Murraysville, Andrew (Julia) Kupas of Cumberland, Md., Shari (John) Drawdy of Savannah, Ga., Robert (Astrid) Kupas of Hamburg, Germany and Peter (Angela) Kupas of Butler; his siblings, Carol Brown of New Bethlehem, Betty (Tim) Malec of Ford City, Laura (Randy) Keen of Fairmont City and Brian (Dee) McGarrity of Sligo.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Edward McGarrity, and one brother, Jerry (Jan) McGarrity.
Following Bob's wishes, there will be no public visitation or service.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Welch Funeral Service of Ford City.
To sign the online guest book, visit www.welchfh.com.