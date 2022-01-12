Robert James Brown, 68, formerly of New Bethlehem, died Sunday morning, January 9, 2022, at Snyder Memorial Health Care Center in Marienville.
Born August 13, 1953 in Kittanning, he was the son of the late Oscar N. and Virginia I. (Patterson) Brown Sr.
Robert worked as a janitor for Clarion University. He also worked for Terry Reddinger and Ridgeview Farms.
He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed the outdoors.
Survivors include five brothers, Leroy Brown of Erie, William Brown of New Bethlehem, Ronald Brown and his wife, Etta Mae, of Distant, Alvin Brown of New Bethlehem, and John Brown of Clarion; four sisters, Mary White and her husband, John, of Oak Ridge, Rosetta Bowser of Climax, Lois Valjean Snyder of New Bethlehem and Stella Zubik of Sligo; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Charles Brown Sr. and Oscar Brown Jr.; a brother-in-law, Clifford Bowser; a sister-law, Alberta Brown; and a niece, Connie Morales.
His request was to be cremated.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at the Cornerstone Church of God in Fairmount City, with the Rev. David Nagele III officiating.
Interment will be in the Oakland Cemetery.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.